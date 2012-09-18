PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 18

THE TELEGRAPH

SHELL HALTS ARCTIC DRILLING UNTIL 2013 AFTER SAFETY FAILURE

Royal Dutch Shell has been forced to delay drilling for oil in the Arctic for another year, after the failure of a key piece of safety equipment that would be used to tackle spills.

STRIKE-HIT LONMIN CANCELS CONTRACT FOR 1,200 JOBS AT MINE Lonmin announced its first job losses linked to the strikes in South Africa, as it shut down a mine shaft and canceled a contract for 1,200 workers.

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER WARNS ON BAE-EADS MERGER The French finance minister has warned there are “a lot of questions” which need to be resolved on the proposed 30 billion pound ($48.81 billion) merger between BAE Systems and EADS, raising expectations that political opposition will derail a deal.

THE TIMES

CABLE AND WIRELESS IN TALKS OVER SALE OF ISLAND EMPIRE

Cable and Wireless Communications has opened talks to sell its disparate collection of remote island networks for up to $1 billion.

GAS FIND RAISES HOPES FOR FALKLAND OIL

Falkland Oil and Gas has struck gas in its latest drilling exercise near the South Atlantic territory, disappointing some analysts who had hoped that the explorer would find higher-priced oil.

HBOS TOOK THE ‘OPTIMISTIC’ VIEW, DESPITE WARNINGS

Senior management at HBOS ignored the advice of auditors and in-house risk experts to take a more prudent view of likely corporate losses, even as they were tapping taxpayers for cash.

THE GUARDIAN

HAMLEYS SOLD TO FRENCH TOY COMPANY

Groupe Ludendo buy Britain’s most famous toy brand, including flagship Regent Street store in London, for sum in region of 60 million pounds ($97.61 million).