PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 20

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

SMITHS GROUP WARNS BOE‘S MONEY PRINTING HINDERS INVESTMENT

Smiths Group, the FTSE 100 engineering and technology company, has warned the Bank of England’s quantitative easing programme is forcing it to pump money into its pension pot that could otherwise be spent on investment and shareholder dividends.

JJB SPORTS SALE HIT BY HMRC TAX INVESTIGATION

The sale of beleaguered retailer JJB Sports has been dealt a blow after details of a multi-million pound tax investigation by HM Revenue & Customs emerged.

HOPE FOR BP IN RUSSIA AS BOB DUDLEY MEETS VLADIMIR PUTIN BP’s hopes of exiting its troublesome Russian joint venture and securing a new role in the country have been bolstered by a meeting between its chief executive, Bob Dudley and President Vladimir Putin.

THE TIMES

THIS IS A MARRIAGE MADE IN HEAVEN, SAYS EADS’ ENDERS

The boss of EADS, the Franco-German aerospace and defence group planning to merge with BAE Systems, has claimed that a combination of the two would make a “perfect fit”.

THE GUARDIAN

MP‘S DEMAND MORATORIUM ON ARCTIC OIL DRILLING

Commons environment committee urges Shell and others in the energy sector to halt exploration until safety improves, and calls for unlimited pollution penalties and creation of ‘no-drill zone’.

FSA: WE WARNED BARCLAYS ON LIBOR IN 2010

The Financial Services Authority demanded more “openness” from Bob Diamond when it approved his appointment as chief executive of Barclays in September 2010.

THE INDEPENDENT

FRENCH CONNECTION WORKS ON TURNAROUND AFTER FULL-YEAR LOSS

French Connection’s chief executive has admitted its products have “not been up to scratch” in the past year after the fashion retailer slipped into the red and its shares tumbled.

WILLIAM HILL LOOKING AT JOINT BID FOR SPORTINGBET

William Hill, Britain’s largest bookmaker, said it had its eye on the Australian part of on online gambling group Sportingbet, which was the subject of failed takeover talks with Ladbrokes last year.