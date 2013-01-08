PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 8

The Times BATTLE IS REJOINED AS ROTHSCHILD RETURNS TO THE FRAY AT BUMI Nat Rothschild has kicked off a quest to reinstall himself as a director of Bumi Plc and oust 12 of its 14 board members by calling a shareholder meeting of the miner.

NEW PEARSON CHIEF TELLS APPRENTICESHIP STAFF ‘YOU‘RE FIRED’ Pearson’s new chief executive John Fallon has started his tenure by closing the firm’s struggling UK apprenticeship business, Pearson in Practice, at a cost of 560 jobs.

IT COMPANIES ACCUSED OF UNDERPAYING TAX BY 800 MLN STG Microsoft, IBM and other companies with lucrative government contracts pay little or no corporation tax, a UK politician said.

The Telegraph MORRISONS LOOKS TO ONLINE SALES AFTER SLUMP Wm Morrison, the UK’s fourth largest supermarket group, is preparing to start selling food online for the first time after a drop in sales over Christmas.

BLOODBATH IN CITY AS JOBS TOTAL AT 8-YEAR-LOW The number of people employed in front-line jobs in banks in the UK has fallen to just under 152,000, the lowest level since the summer of 2004, data showed.

BALFOUR BEATTY CHIEF TYLER LEAVES AFTER PROFIT WARNING Balfour Beatty’s chief executive Ian Tyler is to step down two months after the infrastructure giant issued a profit warning.

The Independent BANK GAMBLE PAYS OFF FOR ODEY‘S FLAGSHIP HEDGE FUND Financier Crispin Odey’s flagship hedge fund posted a 24 percent return last year to become the world’s fifth-best-performing fund, helped by investments in companies such as Barclays and BSkyB.