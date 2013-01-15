PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 15

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) -

Telegraph

HMV CALLS IN ADMINISTRATORS, PUTTING 4,350 JOBS AT RISK

HMV is the latest retail casualty, calling in administrators Deloitte, with 4,350 jobs and 238 stores at risk.

BANKS HAVE ‘COMPUTER SAYS NO’ ATTITUDE

Former HSBC chairman Lord Green told a House of Lords committee that Britain’s banks were in a “downward spiral” of poor lending decisions in relation to small businesses.

1,000 PETROL STATIONS ‘AT RISK OF CLOSURE’

The Petrol Retailers’ Association says up to 1,000 independent petrol retailers could close by 2017 because of competition from supermarkets.

The Times

STERLING‘S SAFE-HAVEN STATUS IS THREATENED BY EUROPE DEBATE

Years of uncertainty over Britain’s continued membership of the European Union is weighing on investor appetite for sterling, analysts say.

PRIVATE EQUITY READY TO SPLASH OUT ON $22BN DELL

Shares in U.S. PC maker Dell surged after reports emerged that it had been approached by private equity buyout firms.

Guardian

500,000 WOMEN TO BE OFFERED BREAST CANCER DRUGS

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence has recommended for the first time that women over 30 in England and Wales be given breast cancer drugs tamoxifen and raloxifene as a preventative measure.