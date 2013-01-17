PRESS DIGEST - British business - Jan 17

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) -

Telegraph

RETAIL WOE DEEPENS AS BLOCKBUSTER COLLAPSES

DVD rental firm Blockbuster UK has gone into administration, the third major retailer in less than a week.

BAA RECEIVES FINAL BIDS FOR STANSTED

A deal could be announced next week for Stansted Airport, owned by Ferrovial’s Heathrow (formerly BAA).

Australia’s Macquarie is thought to have submitted a bid and has been in talks with Canada’s British Columbia Investment Management Corp and other investors to bolster its offer.

HIGH-POWERED DUO HAVE WORDS OF ADVICE

Well-connected bankers Simon Robertson and Simon Robey have joined forces to offer a boutique advisory business for large companies.

SHALE GAS ‘NOT A GAME-CHANGER’ FOR UK

BP warned that Europe would increasingly become dependent on imported gas, and shale gas was unlikely to be a “game-changer” for Britain.

The Times

SHARE DEALER SET TO BECOME REGULATOR‘S BIGGEST SCALP

An equities dealer, accused of passing on confidential information about share dealings to a broker, indicated that he intended to plead guilty to a single count of insider dealing.

He would be the first person to be convicted under Operation Tabernula, the biggest insider trading investigation the FSA has undertaken.

TUI TRAVEL MARRIAGE PLAN RUNS INTO PARENT DIFFICULTY

TUI Travel revealed that it was in merger talks with its German parent TUI AG, dashing hopes of a premium-priced takeover of the British travel firm.