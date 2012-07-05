FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 5
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
July 5, 2012 / 12:36 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Times

DIAMOND REFUSES TO TAKE BLAME FOR FIX RATE

Trust between Britain’s financial regulator and Barclays broke down this year because of concerns over the bank’s corporate culture, it emerged on Wednesday.

PENSION FUND KING SET TO STAND DOWN

Edi Truell, the private equity entrepreneur who founded Pension Corporation plans to stand down after securing an investment that values his buyout business at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.56 billion).

The Telegraph

FSA WARNED BARCLAYS OVER BOSSES

The Barclays board was warned less than six months ago that the relationship between the bank’s senior management and the Financial Services Authority had “broken down”.

ULSTER BANK CUSTOMERS STILL EXPERIENCING PROBLEMS

Royal Bank of Scotland has admitted some Ulster Bank customers will continue to face problems with their bank accounts almost a month after computer glitches sparked a crisis at the lender.

FORMER IMF CHIEF UNDER PRESSURE OVER BANKIA

Rodrigo Rato, the former head of the International Monetary Fund, is to face trial for alleged fraud in connection with the spectacular collapse of Spanish lender Bankia.

The Guardian

UK‘S OSBORNE POINTS FINGER OVER LIBOR SCANDAL

British finance minister George Osborne accused the opposition party Labour of being at the heart of the row over the manipulation of interest rates during the credit crisis.

The Independent

WARNING LOOMS THAT VICKERS BANK REFORM IS DOOMED

Sir John Vickers’ Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) will on Wednesday be accused of a “a dangerous dereliction of duty” by one of the Bank of England Governor’s favourite economists.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.