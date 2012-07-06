PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 6

The Times
The directors of Barclays were warned in person five months ago by a senior regulator to address shortcomings in the bank’s aggressive culture.
The Telegraph
Barclays was preparing for a showdown with former chief executive Bob Diamond over his potential 25 million pound ($38.80 million) pay-off.
BANK INQUIRY ‘COULD BE UNWORKABLE’
The official inquiry into the banking scandal could prove “impossible” to run, Dominic Grieve, the British attorney general said.
The Guardian
Central banks in the UK, ECB and China signalled their determination to stimulate the flagging global economy on Thursday, with the cash injections and interest rate cuts.
The cost of Britain’s controversial private finance initiative will continue to soar for another five years and end up costing taxpayers more than 300 billion pounds, according to a Guardian analysis of contracts sanctioned by the Treasury .
The Independent
Britain’s governing junior coalition partner, the Liberal Democrats, will block boundary changes that would help the Conservatives Party election prospects.
Credit rating agencies Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s lowered their rating of Barclays’ outlook on Thursday due to the Libor-rigging scandal.
Aviva’s new chairman, John McFarlane, unveiled a radical overhaul of the troubled insurer yesterday, criticising the previous management along the way.