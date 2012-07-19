PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 19

The Times

WAR REACHES ASSAD

Syrian rebels killed at least three of President Assad’s closest aides on Wednesday in a bombing that left world powers searching desperately for a diplomatic solution.

BP FRUSTRATED BY BILLIONAIRES’ SHOW OF ‘GOOD FAITH’

BP was facing a tactical headache on Wednesday after four Russian billionaires in the oil group’s TNK-BP joint venture crashed in on its plan to sell its stake.

HAYWARD SETS HIS SIGHTS ON NORTH AFRICA

Genel Energy, the oil and gas producer led by Tony Hayward, has made its first acquisition in Morocco and the Ivory Coast.

The Telegraph

CAMERON: AUSTERITY WILL LAST UNTIL 2020

British Prime Minister David Cameron does not “see a time” when the Government’s austerity programme will end and he is poised to extend public spending cuts until 2020, he said on Thursday.

QUESTIONS FOR TRADE MINISTER OVER HSBC INVESTIGATION

British trade minister Lord Green has been called to account for what he knew about money laundering at HSBC in the years that he ran the bank.

EURO ZONE IS ON THE CRITICAL LIS, WARNS IMF

The euro zone is in “critical” danger and the European Central Bank must do more to drag it from the depths of the crisis, the International Monetary Fund has warned.

VATICAN BANK FAILS TO MEET MONEY LAUNDERING TESTS

The Vatican has passed a key test on meeting financial transparency standards, but has received poor grades on its new watchdog’s ability to prevent money laundering.

The Guardian

BOMBER STRIKES AT ASSAD‘S ELITE

Rebels fighting the regime of Bashar al-Assad killed three of his top security chiefs in a devastating bomb attack in the heart of Damascus - the single worst loss for the government in 16 months of increasingly bloody struggle.

The Independent

BANK SPLIT OVER THE MERITS OF QE

The Bank of England was divided over whether to pump more monetary stimulus into the ailing British economy earlier this month.