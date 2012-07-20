PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 20

The Times

IMF HOUSE PRICE ALERT

British homeowners face the threat of an “extended housing market slump,” according to an IMF report, which also warns that finance minister George Osborne may have to change course if the economy fails to pick up in the next six months.

The Telegraph

STATE-BACKED LLOYDS SELLS BRANCHES TO CO-OP FOR A SONG

The sale of 632 Lloyds branches to the Co-operative Group was criticised on Thursday as a “forced deal” which has left British taxpayers short-changed.

LSE IN TALKS OVER 7 BLN POUND MERGER

The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the owner of the Singapore exchange about a potential 7.2 billion pound ($11.31 billion) merger.

COALITION MUST DEPLOY PLAN B, WARNS IMF

The British government must ease austerity and deploy a “Plan B” in early 2013 if economic recovery fails to materialise, the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday.

The Guardian

ASSAD SHOWS HIMSELF AS REBELS SEIZE BORDERS

Bashar al-Assad surfaced in Damascus on Thursday a bomb killing three officials shocked the regime as rebel fighters took over the country’s border crossings into Turkey and Iraq.

The Independent

LLOYDS INVESTORS COUNT THE COST OF CUT-PRICE BRANCH

Shareholders in the troubled Lloyds Banking Group took a further blow on Thursday when the company finally offloaded 632 of its branches to the Co-op - for 1.25 billion pounds ($1.96 billion) less than it once hoped.

MINISTERS FUME AT ORDER TO GET TO GAMES BY TUBE

Cabinet ministers have reacted angrily to being ordered by Downing Street to use public transport rather than their official government cars to get to events at the Olympics.