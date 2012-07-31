FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 31
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The Times

US CALLS ON EURO ZONE TO KEEP FAITH IN BIG BAZOOKA

The U.S. Treasury Secretary urged Europe’s leaders to follow through on their promises to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro as he embarked on a whirlwind round of diplomacy in Germany.

HSBC SAYS SORRY FOR ‘SHAMEFUL BEHAVIOUR’

HSBC, Britain’s biggest bank, long regarded as ethically a cut above its rivals, said on Monday that its behaviour had been “shameful” and that it was “profoundly sorry” for past shortcomings.

The Telegraph

BANKERS FOUND TO HAVE RIGGED LIBOR COULD FACE JAIL

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has warned it will bring criminal charges against bankers involved in Libor rigging.

ECB INTERVENTION HOPE DRIVES MARKETS HIGHER

European markets rose sharply amid mounting speculation of a dramatic intervention by the European Central Bank to arrest the crisis engulfing the region.

The Guardian

CHINA‘S RECORD WIN IN POOL CALLED ‘SUSPICIOUS’

China has become embroiled in the first doping controversy of the London Games after one of the world’s most respected coaches described the swimming prodigy Ye Shiwen’s gold medal performance as “unbelievable” and “disturbing”.

The Independent

GE POWER THROUGH THE DOWNTURN

General Electric’s chief executive Jeff Immelt is using the London Olympics to get to new emerging markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.