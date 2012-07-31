PRESS DIGEST - British business - July 31

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The Times
The U.S. Treasury Secretary urged Europe’s leaders to follow through on their promises to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro as he embarked on a whirlwind round of diplomacy in Germany.
HSBC SAYS SORRY FOR ‘SHAMEFUL BEHAVIOUR’
HSBC, Britain’s biggest bank, long regarded as ethically a cut above its rivals, said on Monday that its behaviour had been “shameful” and that it was “profoundly sorry” for past shortcomings.
The Telegraph
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has warned it will bring criminal charges against bankers involved in Libor rigging.
European markets rose sharply amid mounting speculation of a dramatic intervention by the European Central Bank to arrest the crisis engulfing the region.
The Guardian
CHINA‘S RECORD WIN IN POOL CALLED ‘SUSPICIOUS’
China has become embroiled in the first doping controversy of the London Games after one of the world’s most respected coaches described the swimming prodigy Ye Shiwen’s gold medal performance as “unbelievable” and “disturbing”.
The Independent
General Electric’s chief executive Jeff Immelt is using the London Olympics to get to new emerging markets.