PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 4

The Times

UK COALITION‘S GROWTH STRATEGY UNDER SCRUTINY

The performance of another key pillar of the British coalition’s growth strategy has come under scrutiny after it emerged that more than a year after it was launched the Business Growth Fund has invested only a fraction of the money available to it.

The Telegraph

INVESTORS WARN BP OF TAKEOVER RISK

BP is at risk of becoming a takeover target if it presses ahead with a sale of its $30 billion stake in Russian joint venture TNK-BP and hands cash back to investors, shareholders have warned.

SPANISH RESCUE DRAWS CLOSER AS CYPRUS BUCKLES

Spain’s ruling party has begun to crack under pressure, signalling for the first time that the country may need a European rescue to shore up its banking system.

THREE MONTHS TO SAVE EURO, SOROS SAYS

George Soros, the billionaire investor, has warned Germany it has three months to save the euro zone or risk the destruction of the European Union and a “lost decade”

The Guardian

MINISTERS BATTLE TO UNDERMINE EU GREEN RULES

The British government has been trying to water down key environmental regulations in Brussels despite trumpeting its commitment to green issues at home, leaked documents show.

The Independent

AUSTERITY IS BLIGHT ON RECOVERY, SAY BOSSES

Three quarters of City of London bosses believe the British government’s austerity agenda is damaging the UK’s hopes of recovery, according to a survey of some of the country’s leading chief executives.