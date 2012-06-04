PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 4

The Times
UK COALITION‘S GROWTH STRATEGY UNDER SCRUTINY
The performance of another key pillar of the British coalition’s growth strategy has come under scrutiny after it emerged that more than a year after it was launched the Business Growth Fund has invested only a fraction of the money available to it.
The Telegraph
BP is at risk of becoming a takeover target if it presses ahead with a sale of its $30 billion stake in Russian joint venture TNK-BP and hands cash back to investors, shareholders have warned.
Spain’s ruling party has begun to crack under pressure, signalling for the first time that the country may need a European rescue to shore up its banking system.
George Soros, the billionaire investor, has warned Germany it has three months to save the euro zone or risk the destruction of the European Union and a “lost decade”
The Guardian
The British government has been trying to water down key environmental regulations in Brussels despite trumpeting its commitment to green issues at home, leaked documents show.
The Independent
Three quarters of City of London bosses believe the British government’s austerity agenda is damaging the UK’s hopes of recovery, according to a survey of some of the country’s leading chief executives.