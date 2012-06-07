PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 7

The Times

NASDAQ TRIPLES PRICE OF FACEBOOK FURY

Nasdaq has tripled the compensation pool, from $13.7 million to $40 million, for investors who lost out during the botched flotation of Facebook.

The Telegraph

EUROPE PLOTS RESCUE PLAN FOR SPAIN‘S BANKS

European leaders are mustering resources to rescue Spanish banks, regardless of Madrid’s protestations, amid intensifying pressure from markets and politicians around the world.

BRITAIN COOLS ON FOREIGN ACQUISITIONS

Acquisitions of foreign companies by UK businesses have fallen to their lowest level in 25 years as corporate Britain takes shelter from the recession and euro zone crisis.

The Guardian

SPAIN URGES EU TO SAVE ITS BANKS

Spain is warning that Europe’s single currency will unravel unless its leaders decide within weeks to centralise budget and tax policies in the eurozone and agree on a strategy to pool responsibility for failing banks .

The Independent

EURO ZONE DIVIDED AS TIME RUNS OUT FOR SPAIN

The euro zone sovereign debt emergency showed no signs of abating on Wednesday as the Spanish government desperately haggled over the terms of its expected bailout and the ECB refused to ease monetary policy for the currency bloc.