PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 7

The Times
Nasdaq has tripled the compensation pool, from $13.7 million to $40 million, for investors who lost out during the botched flotation of Facebook.
The Telegraph
EUROPE PLOTS RESCUE PLAN FOR SPAIN‘S BANKS
European leaders are mustering resources to rescue Spanish banks, regardless of Madrid’s protestations, amid intensifying pressure from markets and politicians around the world.
Acquisitions of foreign companies by UK businesses have fallen to their lowest level in 25 years as corporate Britain takes shelter from the recession and euro zone crisis.
The Guardian
Spain is warning that Europe’s single currency will unravel unless its leaders decide within weeks to centralise budget and tax policies in the eurozone and agree on a strategy to pool responsibility for failing banks .
The Independent
The euro zone sovereign debt emergency showed no signs of abating on Wednesday as the Spanish government desperately haggled over the terms of its expected bailout and the ECB refused to ease monetary policy for the currency bloc.