PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 11

The Times

SSE CHIEF ISSUES STARK WARNING OVER ENERGY REFORMS

Families will be forced to pay higher energy bills to fund subsidies to the French for a radical overhaul of the power market, the boss of one of the country’s largest energy companies has warned.

The Telegraph

VIRGIN ACTIVE HEADS DOWN UNDER AS GROUP SETS SIGHTS ON ASIA

Virgin Active is planning to open clubs in Asia for the first time as the health club business shifts its focus east in the face of the economic slowdown in Europe.

VODAFONE IN CONTROVERSY OVER ITS TAX BILL

Vodafone is facing fresh controversy over tax after it emerged that the mobile phone giant did not pay any corporation tax in Britain last year.

The Guardian

BRITAIN SHOULD STAY IN EU - THINKTANK

A British exit from the European Union would pose “unpredictable political and economic risks,” the country’s leading Eurosceptic thinktank argues in a report that will have a significant impact on the debate in the Tory party.

BAA‘S THIRD HEATHROW RUNWAY PLANS BACK ON THE AGENDA

The government will not block BAA from submitting proposals for a third Heathrow runway in a forthcoming revamp of policy on aviation hubs, in a move that heads off the threat of legal action by the airport owner.

The Independent

METRO BANK RAISES 126 MILLION POUNDS TO EXPAND

Metro Bank, the London-focused high street bank which opened in 2010, is set to spread its wings across the South-east after raising 126 million pounds ($194.26 million) to expand.

CABLE TO WATER DOWN CURBS ON EXECUTIVE PAY

Vince Cable, the British Business Secretary, plans to water down his hardest hitting measure to curb excessive executive pay.