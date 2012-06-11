PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 11

The Times
Families will be forced to pay higher energy bills to fund subsidies to the French for a radical overhaul of the power market, the boss of one of the country’s largest energy companies has warned.
The Telegraph
VIRGIN ACTIVE HEADS DOWN UNDER AS GROUP SETS SIGHTS ON ASIA
Virgin Active is planning to open clubs in Asia for the first time as the health club business shifts its focus east in the face of the economic slowdown in Europe.
Vodafone is facing fresh controversy over tax after it emerged that the mobile phone giant did not pay any corporation tax in Britain last year.
The Guardian
A British exit from the European Union would pose “unpredictable political and economic risks,” the country’s leading Eurosceptic thinktank argues in a report that will have a significant impact on the debate in the Tory party.
BAA‘S THIRD HEATHROW RUNWAY PLANS BACK ON THE AGENDA
The government will not block BAA from submitting proposals for a third Heathrow runway in a forthcoming revamp of policy on aviation hubs, in a move that heads off the threat of legal action by the airport owner.
The Independent
Metro Bank, the London-focused high street bank which opened in 2010, is set to spread its wings across the South-east after raising 126 million pounds ($194.26 million) to expand.
Vince Cable, the British Business Secretary, plans to water down his hardest hitting measure to curb excessive executive pay.