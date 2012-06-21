PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 21

The Times
The Bank of England may restart its printing press as soon as next month as rate-setters led by the bank’s governor Sir Mervyn King push for immediate action to counter the damage caused by the euro crisis.
The Telegraph
BT tried to pull the plug on BSkyB’s football coverage by bidding for the rights to all of the Premier League matches.
Britain could be facing a decade of spending cuts, Britain’s most senior civil servant Jeremy Heywood said on Wednesday.
The Guardian
Banks should seize on the row over the sale of complex financial instruments to small businesses to reform their relationship with customers and link staff pay to customer service, according to Hector Sants, the outgoing head of the Financial Services Authority
The Independent
Invensys, the historic engineering group, on Wednesday controversially refused to issue a statement to the Stock Exchange despite a 27 percent share price rise following reports that the 2 billion pounds company could be taken over by Emerson Electric of the U.S.