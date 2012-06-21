PRESS DIGEST - British business - June 21

The Times

BOE KNIFE-EDGED VOTE FAVOURED MORE QE

The Bank of England may restart its printing press as soon as next month as rate-setters led by the bank’s governor Sir Mervyn King push for immediate action to counter the damage caused by the euro crisis.

The Telegraph

BT PLACED BID FOR ALL PREMIER LEAGUE GAMES

BT tried to pull the plug on BSkyB’s football coverage by bidding for the rights to all of the Premier League matches.

SPENDING FACING CUTS THAT MAY LAST FOR 10 YEARS

Britain could be facing a decade of spending cuts, Britain’s most senior civil servant Jeremy Heywood said on Wednesday.

The Guardian

FSA HEAD LINK BANKERS PAY TO QUALITY OF CUSTOMER SERVICE

Banks should seize on the row over the sale of complex financial instruments to small businesses to reform their relationship with customers and link staff pay to customer service, according to Hector Sants, the outgoing head of the Financial Services Authority

The Independent

INVENSYS STAYS SILENT AS SHARES SOAR AMID RUMOURS

Invensys, the historic engineering group, on Wednesday controversially refused to issue a statement to the Stock Exchange despite a 27 percent share price rise following reports that the 2 billion pounds company could be taken over by Emerson Electric of the U.S.