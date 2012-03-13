PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 13

The Times
The drive to get more women into Britain’s biggest boardrooms is making progress but, according to critics, there is much more to be achieved at director level and below, according to a report published on Tuesday.
The pay of GlaxoSmithKline’s chief executive almost doubled to 6.8 million pounds ($10.62 million) last year, despite a drop in sales at the drugs company
The Telegraph
Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Money, which recently bought Northern Rock, has hiked interest rates on its credit cards by almost 50 percent in the latest blow to consumers already hit by rising mortgage rates.
OWNERS PONDER SALE OF SCOTLAND‘S WOOD MACKENZIE
Wood Mackenzie, one of the Scotland’s oldest and most lauded companies, could be put on the block in a 1 billion pounds deal netting its private equity owners a record-breaking profit in just three years.
The Guardian
Yahoo is filing a lawsuit against Facebook claiming infringement of patents covering advertising, privacy controls and social networking, following through on a threat it made last month.
The Independent
Game Group is teetering on the brink of administration, putting 10,000 jobs at risk, after the troubled computer games retailer admitted that its shares could be worthless.