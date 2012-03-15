FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 15
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 15, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Times

OPCAPITA OFFER GAME A LIFELINE

Opcapita, the owner of electricals retailer Comet, has thrown a potential lifeline to Game Group by making a rescue proposal to take control of the stricken computer games retailer.

The Telegraph

BP ALERTED TO ‘BRIBERY’ AT ITS TANKER DIVISION

Oil giant BP is investigating a “serious case of bribery and corruption” alleged to have been taking place in the company’s tanker chartering division.

FITCH PUTS UK‘S AAA RATING ON REVIEW

Britain’s hopes of retaining its prized triple-A credit rating were dealt a blow last night after Fitch put the country on watch for a downgrade.

The Guardian

UK‘S AUSTERITY DRIVE CUT 270,000 JOBS IN 2011

More than 30,000 NHS workers and 71,000 in education were among more than a quarter of a million public sector staff who lost their jobs in 2011 in Britain as the government’s austerity measures started to bite.

The Independent

EX-MURDOCH REPORTER ARRESTED AGAIN

The phone-hacking scandal took a further unexpected twist on Wednesday when the former chief reporter of the News of the World was arrested on suspicion of intimidating a witness.

EU CHIEF CALLS FOR RELAXED VISA RULES

Countries should push through a major liberalisation of their visa regimes in order to attract more tourists from around the world and boost economic growth across the European Union, according, Antonio Tajani, a senior Brussels Commissioner.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.