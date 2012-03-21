PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 21

The Times

COMET STORES COULD GO IN SPRING SALE

The new owner of Comet has quietly hoisted a “for sale” sign above a third of its stores, as the electrical chain’s landlords prepare for a round of crunch talks with OpCapita, the turnaround group that bought the chain for 2 pounds ($3.17) this year.

The Telegraph

TAX BILLS TO FALL FOR 20 MILLION BRITONS

British finance minister George Osborne will unveil public spending cuts of up to two billion pounds in Wednesday’s budget to pay for a reduction in income tax for more than 20 million Britons.

HUMAN RIGHTS GROUP DISPUTES DIAMONDS PROFITS

The Human Rights group Global Witness has disputed a claim by Gem Diamonds that there is no longer a problem with “blood diamonds”, on the day the producer announced profits tripled last year to $155.7 million.

DUTCH MAY BREAK FISCAL PACT, WARN OFFICIALS

The Netherlands, one of the euro zone’s “hardliners” on financial discipline, has the “same problems as Italy and Spain” and is on track to break Europe’s three-week-old fiscal pact, its own officials have warned.

RBS SHARES SEEN AS ‘DUD INVESTMENT’

More than two thirds of London’s fund managers say they would not buy the state’s shares in Royal Bank of Scotland if they were sold at the UK government’s break-even price of 50 pence ($79.27), according to a survey of 200 leading fund managers.

The Guardian

EUROPE FACES A LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY, SAYS U.S. TREASURY

Europe is only at the beginning of a “very tough, very long, hard road” to recovery and its future is still a threat to the U.S. economy, Timothy Geithner, the treasury secretary, warned on Tuesday.

The Independent

OSBORNE TO OVERTURN 65 YEARS OF UK PLANNING LAWS

Britain’s finance minister George Osborne will signal on Wednesday that the government is to press ahead with highly controversial reforms to Britain’s planning system which environmental groups fear will result in the destruction of rural England.

RIGID INFLATION HITS HOPES OF MORE QE

Britain’s official inflation figures on Tuesday thwarted hopes of a rapid end to the squeeze on incomes and lowered expectations of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) extending its programme of quantitative easing next month.