PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 26

The Times

STAFF FACE THE AXE AMID EFFORTS TO SAVE GAME

Thousands of Game Group staff face dismissal this week as it plunges into administration, kick-starting the process of closing down its least attractive stores.

The Telegraph

NBNK SET TO BID FOR LLOYDS BRANCHES

British banking venture NBNK is on Monday expected to launch a bid for 632 Lloyds Banking Group branches in a move that could torpedo the Co-op’s efforts to buy the assets and reopen the sale process.

HAULAGE BOSS HOLDS FIRM AS STRIKE ACTION LOOMS

The boss of Wincanton, one of Britain’s biggest haulage companies, has refused to give into the “political” demands of oil tanker drivers, entrenching the stand-off that looks set to lead to strike action and possible petrol shortages.

The Guardian

ARMY ON STANDBY AS PETROL TANKERS VOTE ON STRIKE ACTION

Preparations are being made to call in the British military to deliver petrol if tanker drivers stage a national strike, in an attempt to prevent a repeat of the chaotic scenes that followed blockades by fuel protesters in 2000.

The Independent

FRACKING COULD BRING UK 50,000 JOBS, SAYS FORMER BP CHIEF

Lord Browne, the former BP chief executive, said England has the potential to be the capital of Europe’s emerging shale gas industry, in a scenario he predicted could help to create as many as 50,000 jobs across the UK.