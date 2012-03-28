FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 28
March 28, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Times

ROYAL MAIL DELIVERS HEFTY UK STAMP PRICE RISES

An unprecedented increase in the price of stamps will put the Royal Mail on course for privatisation within two years, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The Telegraph

VICTIMS OF RBS SWAP SCANDAL CALL FOR INQUIRY

Calls for an inquiry into the interest rate swap mis-selling scandal intensified on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Scotland was accused of forcing one of the UK’s largest business park owners into administration.

OECD CALLS FOR EURO ZONE FIREWALL

The euro zone needs “the mother of all firewalls” if it is to protect the EU’s single currency from debt contagion, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and

BIFFA FOR SALE AFTER MILLION DOLLAR BLOW

Biffa’s private equity owners are in advanced talks over a fire sale of the waste services company after writing its 866 million pounds ($1.38 billion) equity value down to zero.

The Guardian

RIO TINTO PONDERS SALE OF ITS DIAMOND INTERESTS

Mining giant Rio Tinto is considering a sale of its diamond interests for up to $2 billion as part of a drive to focus on operations where it has more scale and market clout.

The Independent

ASDA LIFTS MARKET SHARE TO RECORD LEVEL

Asda, the UK’s second-biggest supermarket, has achieved its highest share of grocery market sales.

