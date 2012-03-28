PRESS DIGEST - British business - March 28

The Times
An unprecedented increase in the price of stamps will put the Royal Mail on course for privatisation within two years, it was revealed on Tuesday.
The Telegraph
Calls for an inquiry into the interest rate swap mis-selling scandal intensified on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Scotland was accused of forcing one of the UK’s largest business park owners into administration.
The euro zone needs “the mother of all firewalls” if it is to protect the EU’s single currency from debt contagion, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Biffa’s private equity owners are in advanced talks over a fire sale of the waste services company after writing its 866 million pounds ($1.38 billion) equity value down to zero.
The Guardian
Mining giant Rio Tinto is considering a sale of its diamond interests for up to $2 billion as part of a drive to focus on operations where it has more scale and market clout.
The Independent
Asda, the UK’s second-biggest supermarket, has achieved its highest share of grocery market sales.