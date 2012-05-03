PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 3

The Times
A giant American military-industrial corporation that helped to build the Guantanamo Bay detention camp is bidding for a role in running British police.
EUROPE‘S CRISIS DEEPENS AS WORKERS PAY THE PRICE
Unemployment in the euro zone has surged to its highest level since the single currency came into being 13 years ago, fuelling fears that the debt crisis has taken yet another turn for the worse.
The Telegraph
Up to 1,000 jobs are set to be created in central England by a drive to revitalise Jaguar, one of Britain’s most historic brands.
Sir Mervyn King has attacked Britain’s banks for bringing the country to the brink of ruin and demanded urgent reform to spare “our grandchildren” a similar fate.
Aquascutum, which collapsed into administration last month, could be rescued by the Hong-Kong based owner of the brand in Asia. YGM Trading has entered exclusive talks with the administrator.
The Guardian
BAE Systems came under attack from its own staff at the defence group’s annual meeting on Wednesday as employees criticised plans to cut 900 manufacturing jobs in central England.
The Independent
SKY IS A ”FIT AND PROPER’ BROADCASTER, SAYS CHIEF
BSkyB’s chief executive, Jeremy Darroch, has insisted that the pay-TV giant is a “fit and proper” broadcaster despite a parliament committee ruling that its leading shareholder, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, had exhibited “wilful blindness” over phone-hacking.