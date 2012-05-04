PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 4

The Times

AVIVA INVESTORS REBEL OVER EXECUTIVE PAY

Aviva’s shareholders staged one of the biggest pay revolts in corporate history on Thursday as investors across Europe rose up against multimillion-pound bonuses and golden hellos for bosses.

The Telegraph

KING UNDER PRESSURE FOR BANK INQUIRY

Sir Mervyn King has come under increasing pressure to launch an official review of the Bank of England’s handling of the financial crisis amid accusations that he has “rewritten history” to suit the institution.

RBS TO PAY OFF LOANS AS LOSSES HALVE

Royal Bank of Scotland will on Friday confirm it has all but repaid the 163 billion pounds ($264.10 billion) in emergency loans it received from British and U.S. taxpayers during the financial crisis.

DEBT-LADEN HOUSEHOLDS ‘TO DELAY RECOVERY’

Wealth among Britain’s homeowners will not return to pre-recession levels until 2019, as almost a million highly indebted “zombie” households hold back recovery, a leading think tank has warned.

FAMILIES MUST ACCEPT SHARE OF BLAME FOR UK WOES

British households that borrowed too much money must “accept responsibility” for their role in the current economic troubles, Philip Hammond, the Defence Secretary, said on Thursday.

The Guardian

TRINITY MIRROR CHIEF EXECUTIVE STEPS DOWN

Sly Bailey has stepped down as chief executive of Trinity Mirror after almost 10 years at the company.

The Independent

SERVICES SECTOR SHOWS SOME GROWTH

Britain’s double-dip recession was again called into question on Thursday as a survey revealed further growth in the powerhouse services sector.