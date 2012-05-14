PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 14

The Times
Royal Mail is planning to hit the property jackpot with a succession of residential developments in London worth more than 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion).
The Telegraph
Germany has drawn up plans to make Britain pay a share of the multi-billion pound clean-up costs if Greece is ejected from the euro, risking a clash with Downing Street.
HSBC could be the next company in the crosshairs of the “Shareholder Spring” after Pirc, the influential investor group, advised its clients to oppose the bank’s pay policies at next week’s annual meeting.
WARNING BY BIG BUSINESS TO UK‘S CAMERON
Chief executives of some of Britain’s biggest companies will on Monday tell the British Prime Minister David Cameron that he must to do more to support growth, with a warning that the UK is showing them an increasingly “toxic” attitude.
The Guardian
Europe is braced for a crucial 48 hours of high-stakes summitry likely to decide whether Germany and France can strike a grand bargain aimed at dispelling growing pessimism over the chances of the single currency surviving in its current form.
The Independent
The maker of Birds Eye fish fingers has followed Weetabix as the latest household British brand to attract takeover interest from Asia.