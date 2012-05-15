PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 15

The Times

MARKETS TUMBLE AS EURO GLOOM DEEPENS

The British Treasury is braced for further downgrades to Britain’s dismal economic outlook as the European debt crisis threatens to prolong the recession.

The Telegraph

MERKEL WARNS GREECE TO BACK CUTS

Greece may be forced to leave the euro if the country refuses to implement spending cuts agreed with the European Union, Angela Merkel warned on Monday.

CALL FOR POLITICIANS TO FIGHT EU BONUS CAP

John Peace, chairman of Standard Chartered, has called on the political “cavalry” to lead the charge against European plans for a bonus cap that could cripple Britain’s financial services industry.

HSS CALLS IN ADVISERS OVER SALE

Archie Norman has hoisted a ‘for sale’ sign over HSS Hire, the machinery and tools business co-owned with hedge fund Och-Ziff.

The Guardian

EUROPE BRACES FOR A GREEK EXIT

Financial markets were on Monday making preparations for a Greek exit from the euro after a day of political and economic turmoil ended with Europe’s policy elite admitting for the first time that it may prove impossible to keep the single currency intact.

The Independent

ETX IS SET TO MOP UP WORLDSPREADS MESS

ETX Capital is poised to complete a deal that will rescue some of the wreckage from the collapse of spread-betting rival WorldSpreads.