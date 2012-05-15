PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 15

The Times
The British Treasury is braced for further downgrades to Britain’s dismal economic outlook as the European debt crisis threatens to prolong the recession.
The Telegraph
Greece may be forced to leave the euro if the country refuses to implement spending cuts agreed with the European Union, Angela Merkel warned on Monday.
John Peace, chairman of Standard Chartered, has called on the political “cavalry” to lead the charge against European plans for a bonus cap that could cripple Britain’s financial services industry.
Archie Norman has hoisted a ‘for sale’ sign over HSS Hire, the machinery and tools business co-owned with hedge fund Och-Ziff.
The Guardian
Financial markets were on Monday making preparations for a Greek exit from the euro after a day of political and economic turmoil ended with Europe’s policy elite admitting for the first time that it may prove impossible to keep the single currency intact.
The Independent
ETX Capital is poised to complete a deal that will rescue some of the wreckage from the collapse of spread-betting rival WorldSpreads.