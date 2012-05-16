PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 16

The Times

UK URGED NOT TO MAKE A ‘SWEETHEART DEAL’ OVER BANKS

Some of Britain’s biggest and most influential institutional investors have warned the British government not to do a sweetheart deal with a sovereign wealth fund to jump-start the stalled sale of its stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group.

The Telegraph

RBS CEO NOT PAID ENOUGH, SAY SOME SHAREHOLDERS

Royal Bank of Scotland’s chief executive, Stephen Hester, is not being paid enough for his work, according to some of the taxpayer-backed lender’s largest shareholders.

NEW NUCLEAR PLANTS THREATENED BY EU RULES

A new generation of UK nuclear plants is in jeopardy because of EU regulations that are inflating costs and may deter investment, MPs and energy suppliers warned.

The Guardian

FORMER NEWS INTERNATIONAL CEO CHARGED OVER ‘COVER-UP’

Former chief executive of News International, the British arm of News Corp, Rebekah Brooks made a defiant attack on the “weak and unjust” decision by the prosecuting authorities to bring charges against her on Tuesday.

EURO ZONE FACING PERIOD OF TURMOIL

Europe was facing a month of political and economic upheaval after the failure of nine days of coalition talks in Greece prompted fears that a fresh election in the crisis-torn country would herald the start of the breakup of the single currency.

The Independent

FBI OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO JP MORGAN LOSSES

The FBI has opened an investigation into the losses racked up at JP Morgan Chase, increasing the pressure on the bank, which already has Wall Street regulators looking at last week’s massive trading losses.