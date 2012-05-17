PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 17

The Times

EURO CRISIS HIT UK MORTGAGES

British homeowners will be hit by fresh increases in mortgage rates as the storm in the euro zone hammers Britain’s financial system.

The Telegraph

MORE PAIN FOR UK AS BOE RAISE INFLATION TARGET

Households face a crippling squeeze on disposable income this year after the Bank of England sharply lifted its inflation forecast and warned of rising mortgage costs, while expressing “surprise” that wages have been so weak.

FSA TO QUESTION LAMPRESS OVER SHARES SALES

The City of London regulator is to ask Lamprell to explain how senior managers sold 1.7 million pounds ($2.71 million) worth of shares just weeks before it issued a profit warning.

IT‘S MAKE OR BREAK FOR THE EURO, SAYS CAMERON

British Prime Minister David Cameron has warned euro zone leaders it is now “make or break” for the single currency as the financial turmoil threatens to cause another global meltdown.

The Guardian

GOVERNMENTS PREPARE FOR GREECE EURO EXIT

The British government was on Wednesday making urgent preparations to cope with the fallout of a possible Greek exit from the single currency, after the governor of the Bank of England, Sir Mervyn King, warned that Europe was “tearing itself apart”.

The Independent

BOE SEES INFLATION UP AND GROWTH FALLING

The Bank of England has slashed its 2012 growth forecasts for the UK economy, raised its near-term inflation outlook and issued a warning about the potential damage the euro zone sovereign debt crisis could inflict.