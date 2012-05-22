PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 22

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Times
Formula One Group is accelerating towards a $10 billion valuation after being given the green light for a listing by the Singapore stock exchange.
The Telegraph
More than $10 billion was wiped off Facebook’s value on its first full day as a public company, rattling investors and provoking criticism of the social network’s banking advisers.
Barclays is to sell its 20 percent stake in U.S. fund manager BlackRock in a move that will crystallise a loss of up to $1 billion but boost the high street lender’s capital buffers.
JOBS REPORT ‘DOCTORED’ BY UK GOVERNMENT
British Prime Minister David Cameron was accused on Monday of suppressing key recommendations from an “independent” report that warned that the government’s family-friendly policies would undermine Britain’s economic recovery.
The Guardian
REPRIEVE FOR UK‘S NUCLEAR REACTORS
Britain’s ageing nuclear reactors, which were due to close in the next decade, are set to be kept open under a plan approved by the industry’s regulator, the Office for Nuclear Regulation.
The Independent
BOE‘S CONDUCT AND FORECASTING TO BE INVESTIGATED
The Bank of England’s performance in recent years is to be subject to a series of independent investigations, it was announced on Monday.