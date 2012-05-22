PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 22

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The Times

FORMULA ONE HEADS FOR SINGAPORE FLOTATION

Formula One Group is accelerating towards a $10 billion valuation after being given the green light for a listing by the Singapore stock exchange.

The Telegraph

ANGER AS FACEBOOK SHARES FALL 10 PERCENT

More than $10 billion was wiped off Facebook’s value on its first full day as a public company, rattling investors and provoking criticism of the social network’s banking advisers.

BARCLAYS TO SELL $6.1 BLN BLACKROCK STAKE

Barclays is to sell its 20 percent stake in U.S. fund manager BlackRock in a move that will crystallise a loss of up to $1 billion but boost the high street lender’s capital buffers.

JOBS REPORT ‘DOCTORED’ BY UK GOVERNMENT

British Prime Minister David Cameron was accused on Monday of suppressing key recommendations from an “independent” report that warned that the government’s family-friendly policies would undermine Britain’s economic recovery.

The Guardian

REPRIEVE FOR UK‘S NUCLEAR REACTORS

Britain’s ageing nuclear reactors, which were due to close in the next decade, are set to be kept open under a plan approved by the industry’s regulator, the Office for Nuclear Regulation.

The Independent

BOE‘S CONDUCT AND FORECASTING TO BE INVESTIGATED

The Bank of England’s performance in recent years is to be subject to a series of independent investigations, it was announced on Monday.