PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 23

The Times

CHINA‘S TOP INVESTOR LASHES OUT AT EUROPE

Euro zone leaders are wasting time with squabbles, piecemeal bailouts and appeals for illusory global aid while the continent “wallows” in unending crisis, China’s top foreign investor has said in a rare outburst of frustration.

The Telegraph

TESCO BOSS TURNS DOWN BONUS

Philip Clarke, the chief executive of Tesco, has declined his annual bonus after the company posted its first drop in UK profits for at least 30 years.

‘SOCIALIST’ CABLE NOT FIT FOR OFFICE

British business minister Vince Cable is a “socialist” who should never have been put in charge of business policy, a Downing Street adviser claimed on Wednesday.

The Guardian

STRICT AUSTERITY THREATENS RECOVERY, SAYS OECD

Europe’s leaders meet on Wednesday for crisis talks to rescue the euro amid a warning from the West’s leading economic think tank that persisting with strict austerity programmes risks a vicious circle that could derail the tentative recovery in the global economy.

The Independent

IMF SAYS TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR UK ECONOMY

British finance minister George Osborne must adopt an economic “Plan B” and slow the pace of public spending cuts if the British economy remains weak, the International Monetary Fund warned the chancellor on Tuesday.