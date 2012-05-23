FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 23
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
May 23, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Times

CHINA‘S TOP INVESTOR LASHES OUT AT EUROPE

Euro zone leaders are wasting time with squabbles, piecemeal bailouts and appeals for illusory global aid while the continent “wallows” in unending crisis, China’s top foreign investor has said in a rare outburst of frustration.

The Telegraph

TESCO BOSS TURNS DOWN BONUS

Philip Clarke, the chief executive of Tesco, has declined his annual bonus after the company posted its first drop in UK profits for at least 30 years.

‘SOCIALIST’ CABLE NOT FIT FOR OFFICE

British business minister Vince Cable is a “socialist” who should never have been put in charge of business policy, a Downing Street adviser claimed on Wednesday.

The Guardian

STRICT AUSTERITY THREATENS RECOVERY, SAYS OECD

Europe’s leaders meet on Wednesday for crisis talks to rescue the euro amid a warning from the West’s leading economic think tank that persisting with strict austerity programmes risks a vicious circle that could derail the tentative recovery in the global economy.

The Independent

IMF SAYS TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR UK ECONOMY

British finance minister George Osborne must adopt an economic “Plan B” and slow the pace of public spending cuts if the British economy remains weak, the International Monetary Fund warned the chancellor on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.