PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 24

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The Times
Global investors dumped shares and sold the euro as officials stepped up preparations for a single currency without Greece and as Europe’s economic prospects darkened.
Banks in Britain should be forced to start charging customers for their current accounts, Andrew Bailey, executive director of the Bank of England is expected to say in a speech to the Westminster Business Forum on Wednesday.
The Telegraph
Facebook and its Wall Street advisers are being sued by investors claiming they were misled about the company’s business prospects before its record flotation.
One of the leading bidders for Battersea Power Station, one of London’s famous landmarks, is planning to build a multi-storey car park inside the historic site.
The Guardian
European leaders were locked in deep divisions last night over the future of Greece and the single currency, with Germany and France at loggerheads.
The Independent
The Bank of England gave a strong indication on Wednesday that it is preparing to inject more money into the ailing British economy.