PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 24

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The Times

MARKETS SLIDE AMID FEARS OVER GREEK FUTURE

Global investors dumped shares and sold the euro as officials stepped up preparations for a single currency without Greece and as Europe’s economic prospects darkened.

FORCE END OF FREE CURRENT ACCOUNTS, SAYS BOE

Banks in Britain should be forced to start charging customers for their current accounts, Andrew Bailey, executive director of the Bank of England is expected to say in a speech to the Westminster Business Forum on Wednesday.

The Telegraph

FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER FLOATATION

Facebook and its Wall Street advisers are being sued by investors claiming they were misled about the company’s business prospects before its record flotation.

BATTERSEA BIDDER PLANS CAR PARK

One of the leading bidders for Battersea Power Station, one of London’s famous landmarks, is planning to build a multi-storey car park inside the historic site.

The Guardian

EU FISSURE WIDENS OVER GREECE

European leaders were locked in deep divisions last night over the future of Greece and the single currency, with Germany and France at loggerheads.

The Independent

BOE HINTS AT MORE MONETARY STIMULUS

The Bank of England gave a strong indication on Wednesday that it is preparing to inject more money into the ailing British economy.