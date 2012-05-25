FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 25
#Funds News
May 25, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The Times

UK MINISTERS SAY ‘GREXIT’ WILL FORCE A REFERENDUM

British prime minister David Cameron will face demands to redraw Britain’s relationship with Europe in the event of a Greek exit from the euro zone, senior government sources believe.

The Telegraph

DOUBLE-DIP IS DEPPER AS UK FACES ‘HURRICANE’

Economists have warned of a fresh threat to the recovery after official figures showed that Britain is being propped up by “unsustainable” government spending.

PAY-OFF FOR LYNCH ON AUTONOMY EXIT

Mike Lynch, founder of the British software giant Autonomy, which was acquired by Hewlett-Packard last year, will receive a “multi-million dollar” pay-off on top of the $800 million he has already pocketed from the $10.6 billion deal.

The Guardian

UK‘S CAMERON KNEW HUNT WOULD BACK BSKYB BID

The political scandal over Rupert Murdoch’s battle to buy BSkyB moved closer to David Cameron on Thursday after new evidence undermined the Prime Minister’s claim that his Government was scrupulously even-handed in deciding on the 8 billion pound deal.

The Independent

FSA ‘POWERLESS’ OVER JP MORGAN

British regulators may be powerless to act against JP Morgan over its chief investment office’s huge, loss-making positions in credit derivatives because of the bank’s structure.

