PRESS DIGEST - British business - May 29

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The Times

JOBS UNDER THREAT AS UK OIL REFINERY CLOSES

The troubled Coryton oil refinery in England is on the brink of closure, putting 850 jobs at risk, after administrators failed to find a buyer with the money to keep petrol flowing through its pumps.

The Telegraph

SPAIN IN STORM AS RAJOY STRETCHES CREDIBILITY

Spanish stocks plunged to a nine-year low and the country’s borrowing costs rose as traders poured scorn on prime minister Mariano Rajoy’s claim that Madrid could salvage its banks without a bailout.

BARCLAYS ‘WAS DAMAGED BY THE UK TREASURY’

Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond has attacked the British government for causing the bank “unnecessary damage” in its handling of a multimillion pound tax row.

The Guardian

IRISH STOCKBROKING FIRM ORDERED TO CEASE TRADING

Ireland’s oldest stockbroking firm has stopped trading after alleged financial irregularities were discovered. Bloxham Stockbrokers confirmed on Monday that external and internal investigations have been launched into activities at the business.

The Independent

WOODFORD MAY SETTLE WITH OLYMPUS

The eagerly awaited $60 billion tribunal claim for unfair dismissal brought by the whistleblower Michael Woodford against Olympus, his former Japanese employer, was postponed three times on Monday amid speculation that the two sides are attempting to strike a settlement out of court.

JELLYBOOK FAILS TO FIND A DEAL

Fresh doubts about investing in the social media sector emerged on Monday after Jellybook slumped to a maiden loss of 300,000 pounds ($471,100).