PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 7

The Times

M&S CHIEF SAYS HE WILL GET IT RIGHT

Marc Bolland has appealed for extra time to sort out Marks & Spencer’s fashion performance after plummeting sales put a dent in profits.

DO AS GOODWIN DID, IRISH BANK TELLS FORMER BOSSES

Allied Irish Banks confirmed it was starting to write to former directors, requesting they forgo a portion of their retirement benefits.

The Daily Telegraph

FINANCIAL TIMES COULD BE OFFLOADED BY PEARSON FOR 1 BLN STG

Pearson, the owner of the Financial Times, is looking to sell the newspaper in a deal that could see it change hands for more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), it emerged on Tuesday night.

HEDGE FUNDS BET MILLIONS ON MELTDOWN IN HIGH STREET

Hedge funds are betting hundreds of millions of pounds there will be blood on the high street this Christmas, with Britain’s retail stocks dominating a list of big short positions, which has been published for the first time.

AA AND SAGA OWNER IN FLOAT TALKS

Plans to offload Acromas, the company behind the AA and Saga, have stepped up a gear after the chief executive of Deutsche Bank met with management to discuss options.

The Guardian

JAPANESE CARMAKERS FEEL CHILL WINDS FROM ISLAND DISPUTE

The territorial dispute between Japan and China over a group of uninhabited islands is wreaking havoc with Japanese carmakers while benefiting German competitors, as Nissan was forced to slash its profit forecast and BMW posted a 40 percent surge in Chinese sales.

ECONOMIC GROWTH RATE SLOWING SHARPLY AGAIN, THINKTANK WARNS

The pace of growth in Britain’s recession-scarred economy is expected to show a sharp slowdown in the autumn, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said on Tuesday, after official figures revealed a 1.7 percent drop in industrial output in September.

The Independent

SENIOR WOMEN FACE LIFETIME PAY GAP OF 423,000 STG

Female executives earn 423,390 pounds ($676,600) less over their lifetimes than male workers who follow identical career paths, according to new research by the Chartered Management Institute.

PEARSON DENIES IT IS PLANNING TO SELL FINANCIAL TIMES

Pearson, the owner of the Financial Times, has been forced into the unprecedented step of denying a report it is exploring a 1 billion pound sale of the newspaper.