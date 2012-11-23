FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 23
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bank of England
November 23, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Times

DAVIES AMONG RUNNERS AND RIDERS IN RBS BRANCH RACE

The former chairman of Standard Chartered could return to banking through the 316-branch division being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Telegraph

BANK REFORMS LOOPHOLE LEAVES TAXPAYERS EXPOSED TO BAILOUT

A loophole in the government’s planned bank reforms risks leaving the taxpayer on the hook for billions of pounds in the next financial crisis, the governor of the Bank of England has warned.

RYANAIR HOLDS BUDAPEST TO RANDOM

Ryanair will cut the number of routes it operates from Budapest by a third next year, the budget airline said on Thursday, as it seeks to wrestle favourable conditions from the airport operator.

‘QUICK BUCK’ CITY MUST CHANGE WAYS, SAYS CABLE

Vince Cable wants regulators to define the duty of investment managers to “act in good faith”, as part of the government’s bid to curb the City of London’s “quick buck” mentality.

NEW BBC CHIEF DRAWS PENSION ON TOP OF PAY

Tony Hall, the new director-general of the BBC, will be paid 532,000 pounds ($848,400) a year by the corporation.

The Guardian

BILLS RISE TO BOOST GREEN ENERGY

Energy firms will be allowed to triple the amount of money they add to customers’ bills to pay for renewable power, nuclear and other environmental measures, under plans to be announced by the government next week.

The Independent

THE FULL SCALE OF MP‘S LAVISH GLOBETROTTING REVEALED

Backbench British MPs have gone on more than 1.5 million pounds of trips with all expenses paid by foreign governments, pressure groups and companies in little over two years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.