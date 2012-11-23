PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 23

The Times

DAVIES AMONG RUNNERS AND RIDERS IN RBS BRANCH RACE

The former chairman of Standard Chartered could return to banking through the 316-branch division being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland.

The Telegraph

BANK REFORMS LOOPHOLE LEAVES TAXPAYERS EXPOSED TO BAILOUT

A loophole in the government’s planned bank reforms risks leaving the taxpayer on the hook for billions of pounds in the next financial crisis, the governor of the Bank of England has warned.

RYANAIR HOLDS BUDAPEST TO RANDOM

Ryanair will cut the number of routes it operates from Budapest by a third next year, the budget airline said on Thursday, as it seeks to wrestle favourable conditions from the airport operator.

‘QUICK BUCK’ CITY MUST CHANGE WAYS, SAYS CABLE

Vince Cable wants regulators to define the duty of investment managers to “act in good faith”, as part of the government’s bid to curb the City of London’s “quick buck” mentality.

NEW BBC CHIEF DRAWS PENSION ON TOP OF PAY

Tony Hall, the new director-general of the BBC, will be paid 532,000 pounds ($848,400) a year by the corporation.

The Guardian

BILLS RISE TO BOOST GREEN ENERGY

Energy firms will be allowed to triple the amount of money they add to customers’ bills to pay for renewable power, nuclear and other environmental measures, under plans to be announced by the government next week.

The Independent

THE FULL SCALE OF MP‘S LAVISH GLOBETROTTING REVEALED

Backbench British MPs have gone on more than 1.5 million pounds of trips with all expenses paid by foreign governments, pressure groups and companies in little over two years.