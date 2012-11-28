PRESS DIGEST - British business - Nov 28

The Times
WE‘VE GOT THE BEST MAN FOR THE JOB, SAYS BOE‘S KING
The economic and political pitfalls awaiting Mark Carney at the Bank of England were laid bare on Tuesday in a fractious parliamentary hearing in which Sir Mervyn King was challenged over the institution’s culture and independence from the Treasury.
The Telegraph
‘SHAM COMPETITION’ MAY HIT FUTURE HIRING FOR BOE ROLES
The government ran a “sham competition” for the top job at the Bank of England that could jeopardise recruitment of future deputy governors, it has been claimed.
Google’s boss in Britain has defended the technology giant after politicians attacked foreign companies for trying to cheat the system with their tax practices.
OSBORNE‘S CASH RAID ON QE WON‘T HELP UK, WARNS KING
George Osborne’s 37 billion pound ($59.30 billion) “cash grab” on the Bank of England’s money-printing proceeds offers him no way to bolster the UK’s finances, BoE governor Sir Mervyn King has warned.
The Guardian
David Cameron is facing a public backlash if he fails to act to rein in the press when Lord Justice Leveson reports on Wednesday, according to a poll which finds that 79 percent are in favour of an independent press regulator established by law.
The Independent
Former BBC director-general allegedly demanded more than a year’s salary to leave the corporation without the threat of legal action.