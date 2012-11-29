PRESS DIGEST - British business - NOV 29

The Times
The owner of The Independent and Evening Standard is searching for an investor to share the pain of his losses.
The Telegraph
BP has suffered a serious blow to its business in the U.S. after being banned from bidding for federal contracts and accused of acting with a “lack of business integrity”.
BARCLAYS ‘DISCIPLINES’ 13 STAFF OVER LIBOR
Thirteen Barclays staff members have been “disciplined” over the Libor fixing scandal, top executive Rich Ricci disclosed on Wednesday, as he admitted the bank had placed too much emphasis on the money staff brought in.
The publication of the Laidlaw report into the West Coast rail bid fiasco has been delayed by the government in an attempt to ensure the findings do not trigger further legal action from civil servants involved.
Invensys shocked the City of London on Wednesday by announcing the sale of its rail signalling division to Siemens in a deal worth 1.74 billion pounds ($2.78 billion).
The Guardian
The threat of a coalition split over future regulation of the press was looming on Wednesday as Conservative Cabinet sources accused the Liberal Democrats of playing a dangerous game by appearing to back state regulation before Thursday’s publication of Lord Justice Leveson’s damning 2,000-page verdict on media ethics.
The Independent
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is considering taking the extraordinary step of publicly dissenting from his own Government’s response to the Leveson Inquiry’s plan for the future of a free press in Britain.