PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 17

The Times
The chief executive of Citigroup abruptly resigned on Tuesday after a clash with the bank’s board in a move that stunned Wall Street.
The Telegraph
Oil giant BP has set a deadline of Thursday for all bids for its stake in TNK-BP, in a move expected to elicit offers both from its oligarch partners, AAR, and from Kremlin-controlled Rosneft.
NAT‘S WRONG ON BUMI DEAL, CHIEF INSISTS
Nat Rothschild is “completely, 100 percent wrong” about the controversial “divorce” deal facing Bumi, according to the man trying to steady the troubled London coal group in the wake of the financier’s shock resignation.
GOLDMAN INTERNS’ 6AM BOOTCAMPS
Goldman Sachs trainees were routinely forced to attend 6 a.m. “bootcamps”, according to a book by a former employee who earlier this year accused the bank of having a “toxic” culture.
Vikram Pandit has resigned as chief executive of Citigroup after an apparent boardroom clash over pay, performance and strategy.
The Guardian
The home minister, Theresa May, on Tuesday defied the American authorities by halting the extradition of British computer hacker Gary McKinnon.
The Independent
PRINCE‘S BLUSHES SPARED BY MINISTER‘S VETO
Britain’s Attorney General has blocked the release of letters written by the Prince of Wales to seven government departments