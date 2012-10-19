PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 19

The Times

RETREAT OVER CAMERON‘S ENERGY TARIFF PROMISE

Downing Street was in full retreat on Thursday after David Cameron’s promise to force energy companies to put customers on the cheapest tariff threatened to unravel.

The Telegraph

GOOGLE SHARES PLUNGE AFTER ‘FAT-FINGER’ FIASCO

Google on Thursday saw its shares plunge after a “fat finger” computer mistake saw hugely disappointing results for the company released prematurely.

ROSNEFT POISED TO BUY BP‘S RUSSIAN STAKE

BP’s board of directors is on Friday expected to accept an offer of more than $25 billion from state controlled Russian oil giant Rosneft for its stake in TNK-BP.

SHOCK LOSS FOR BARCLAYS AS PPI COSTS CLIMB

Barclays has been forced to admit that it will make a third-quarter loss after revealing a shock 700 million pounds ($1.13 billion) provision against larger-than expected payment protection insurance compensation claims.

27 MPS LET ONE HOME AND CLAIM FOR ANOTHER

Twenty seven British MPs are claiming taxpayer-funded expenses to rent homes in London while simultaneously letting property in the capital.

The Guardian

BOE‘S MILES CALLS FOR A BROADER MONETARY POLICY

The Bank of England needs a more expansionary monetary policy to steady inflation and boost sub-par economic growth, BoE policymaker David Miles said.

The Independent

WATCHDOG UNDER FIRE IN ATTACK BY MPS

British MPs will on Friday launch an attack on City of London watchdogs in a move which could wreck Lord Turner’s bid to become Governor of the Bank of England.

CAMERON: WHY I SUPPRESSED BROOKS EMAILS

David Cameron is on Friday expected to offer his first explanation of why he has withheld a cache of private emails between himself and Rebekah Brooks from the Leveson Inquiry.