PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 25

The Times
Britons are more than 1,800 pounds a year worse off then they would be had the country avoided a double-dip recession, according to a study by leading business analysts at PwC.
The Telegraph
George Entwistle and the BBC’s senior management were accused by their staff on Wednesday of making a scapegoat of the Newsnight editor who cancelled the Jimmy Savile investigation.
Britain’s economy will formally emerge from recession with positive growth figures due on Thursday, David Cameron has signalled.
CRACKDOWN LOOMS FOR FOREIGN ‘TAX AVOIDERS’
Foreign companies including Amazon, Google and Starbuck s are facing a tax crackdown after David Cameron demanded an investigation into claims of large-scale avoidance and Brussels moved to close a series of loopholes
The Guardian
The government’s careful plans for a measured response to the expected news that the British economy has finally crawled out of a double-dip recession were blown off course on Wednesday when official statisticians launched an inquiry into whether David Cameron had prematurely leaked the news.
The Independent
Ford is expected to announce the closure of its Southampton van factory on Thursday, with the loss of more than 500 jobs, as the U.S. car giant overhauls its European operations.
Manufacturing output is at its lowest level in three years, in what could be a further blow to hopes for a swift economic recovery, according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).