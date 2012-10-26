PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 26

The Times
Santander has raised the prospect of a fresh wave of mis-selling claims against banks by taking a 232 million pounds ($374.47 million) provision to cover future payments.
The Telegraph
RECESSION IS OVER, BUT DON‘T GET CARRIED AWAY
Britain should not “get carried away” by figures showing the recession is over, the British government said on Thursday.
Ford is to cut 1,400 jobs in the UK by the middle of next year, as it reduces costs in the face of the unwavering crisis in the eurozone.
Japan’s Hitachi is on the verge of sealing a deal to revive Britain’s ailing nuclear ambitions by buying the Horizon venture, which plans to build a series of reactors in the UK.
The Guardian
Britain has rebuffed U.S. pleas to use military bases in the UK to support the buildup of forces in the Gulf, citing secret legal advice which states that any pre-emptive strike on Iran could be in breach of international law.
The Independent
Jimmy Savile was under investigation for a sex attack on BBC premises as early as the 1980s, Scotland Yard said, as it emerged that at least four police forces were aware of claims against the former DJ while he was still alive.