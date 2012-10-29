British business digest Oct 29

As the expected date for Lord Justice Leveson to release the findings of his inquiry into media standards draws nearer, UK Communities Secretary Eric Pickles warns against statutory regulation of the press. The Leveson Inquiry was set up in response to the revelations of phone-hacking that began at Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.
Most Britons are planning to spend the same amount of money or more this Christmas than they did last year, typically splashing out 526 pounds on family and friends, a survey conducted by HSBC found.
Creditors of fashion retailer Aquascutum could see five million pounds returned to them following the retailer’s collapse in April. The fashion house went down owing thirty million pounds.
Private equity firm CVC has delayed its long-awaited flotation of Formula One until 2014 as a result of market turmoil and a legal battle engulfing its chief executive, Bernie Ecclestone.
Three of Britain’s biggest banks will this week admit that billions of pounds of profits have been wiped out by rising claims for mis-selling payment protection insurance.
Luxury watch brand Bremont, backed by Links of London founder John Ayton, has secured a finance package from HSBC to help it expand internationally to crack the 11 billion pound luxury watch market.
Philip Hammond, the defence secretary, will reignite the argument over Britain’s nuclear deterrent on Monday when he announces a further multi-million pound contract for a new generation of nuclear missile submarines, making it clear he plans to press ahead with a Trident replacement.
Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Spencer Dale tells the newspaper positive GDP data for the third quarter is welcome, but growth will be “materially” lower in the final quarter of the year without the one-off boost of the Olympics.