PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 31

The Times

SORT OUT AIRPORT OR RISK RECOVERY

David Cameron must decide within a year where to build new runways around London or risk damaging Britain’s growth, Lord Heseltine said in an economic report.

The Telegraph

HITACHI PLANS TO REVIVE UK NUCLEAR

Japan’s Hitachi has revived Britain’s ailing nuclear power ambitions with plans to invest 20 billion pounds ($32.17 billion) in building at least four reactors in the UK.

HBOS EXECUTIVES ‘THREATENED AND ABUSED’ MANAGERS

Managers at HBOS were routinely threatened and abused by colleagues and senior executives at the lender in the years leading up to its collapse, according to a former head of risk at the bank.

BP RAISES DIVIDEND AFTER POSITIVE RESULTS

BP rewarded its “patient” shareholders by raising its dividend on Tuesday as its third-quarter results resoundingly beat market expectations, sending the group’s shares up sharply.

DEATH KNELL FOR WIND FARMS

Wind farms have been “peppered” across Britain without enough consideration for the countryside and people’s homes, a senior energy minister admitted on Tuesday as he warned “enough is enough”.

The Guardian

HESELTINE‘S REPORT BLASTS GROWTH STRATEGY

Lord Heseltine will on Wednesday deliver an explosive critique of the government’s economic policy when he publishes a six-month study commissioned by Downing Street.

The Independent

TESCO BANK SIGNS UP FOR FUNDING FOR LENDING

Tesco Bank has become the latest lender to take advantage of the Bank of England’s 80 billion pounds ($128.66 billion) Funding for Lending scheme.