PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 9

The Times
The four billionaires who own half of BP’s Russian joint venture have performed an extraordinary U-turn and are heading towards the exit.
Reckitt Benckiser admitted that it had failed to disclose that its chief executive had pledged more than 7 million pounds ($11.22 million) of shares as collateral for a personal loan more than two years ago.
The Telegraph
‘LYNCH MOB’ ATTACK ON MINING GIANTS BOARD
The board of troubled mining giant ENRC has been accused by one of its own directors of acting like a “lynch mob”, being “morally wrong” and of attempting to oust its chief executive Felix Vulis behind his back.
George Osborne On Monday unveiled a plan for an employee owners scheme that was welcomed with open arms by business leaders despite concerns it could meet opposition from Brussels.
IMF‘S U-TURN ON GROWTH A BLOW TO UK
George Osborne has suffered a fresh blow as the International Monetary Fund slashed its forecast for UK growth, in its sharpest downward revision for any advanced economy.
The Guardian
Householders who resort to physical force to deter burglars will be given greater protection from the law, the British justice minister, Chris Grayling, will announce on Tuesday.
The Independent
British ministers are investigating a proposal to outsource the production of wind power to Ireland.