PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 10

The Times

CLOCK TICKS ON BAE DEAL AS CHIEFS HOLD TALKS

The merger between BAE Systems and EADS was teetering on Tuesday as the chief executive of the British group flew into Toulouse ahead of an expected plea for more time to thrash out a deal.

The Telegraph

CAMERON: IT‘S SINK OR SWIM FOR UK

Britain faces an “hour of reckoning” and potentially terminal decline without radical reform and “difficult, painful decisions”, the Prime Minister will warn on Wednesday.

PENSION POTS ‘IN FREE FALL’ FROM QE

The value of British pension pots is in “free fall” as annuity rates drop by record amounts due to the Bank of England’s money-printing programme, experts have warned.

BARCLAYS SNAPS UP ING DIRECT ACCOUNTS

The government’s plan to increase competition in the banking sector has been dealt a blow after ING said it would exit the British market.

BAE MEGA-MERGER HANGS IN BALANCE

The mega-merger between BAE Systems and EADS is on a knife-edge as the aerospace and defence companies consider whether to scrap the deal due to opposition from politicians and investors.

The Guardian

RUSSIAN MOBILE NETWORK MEGAFON CONFIRMS LONDON IPO

Mobile operator owned by Russia’s richest man expected to float 15-20 percent of shares on London and Moscow exchanges.

The Independent

STRING OF BAD NEWS HITS HOPES OF RECOVERY

Britain’s manufacturing sector output shrank 1.1 percent in August, dealing a hammer blow to hopes that the UK economy will bounce back strongly in 2012.

BAE AND EADS STRIVE TO WIN TIME FOR DEAL

BAE Systems, EADS and their respective boards were locked in talks on Tuesday as the two sides scrambled to make enough progression their proposed 30 billion pounds ($48 billion) merger.