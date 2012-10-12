PRESS DIGEST - British business - Oct 12

The Times

FINANCIAL BIG GUNS TO SUPPORT GREECE

International lenders will this weekend discuss an emergency lifeboat worth up to 15 billion euros ($19.41 billion) aimed at preventing the Greek crisis from pushing vulnerable European countries to the east into deeper recession.

SMALL INVESTORS MISS OUT ON DIRECT LINE PARTY

The chief executive of Direct Line hailed a successful flotation on Thursday as shares in Britain’s biggest motor and household insurer leapt by more than 7 percent on their first day of trading.

The Telegraph

EADS CHIEF WAS ‘POLITICALLY NAIVE’ OVER MERGER

EADS boss Tom Enders has been accused of being “naive” for misunderstanding the nature of Berlin’s political structure and failing to approach Germany directly over the group’s proposed merger with BAE Systems.

FSA SAYS FURTHER QE IS THREAT TO ECONOMY

Britain’s moneyprinting programme has run out of steam and other ways need to be found to stimulate the economy, according to Lord Turner, chairman of the Financial Services Authority.

The Guardian

‘WHITEWASH’ CLAIM OVER IRAQ ABUSE INQUIRY

Britain’s Ministry of Defence said on Thursday an investigation would be launched into claims that an inquiry it set up to examine whether British troops abused Iraqi prisoners has become “little more than a whitewash”.

The Independent

BAKRIES FILE FOR DIVORCE FROM ROTHSCHILD

The relationship between the financier Nat Rothschild and Indonesia’s powerful Bakrie family in the FTSE 250-listed miner Bumi looks to be heading for a split after the latter filed for divorce on Thursday.