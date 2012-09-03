PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sep 3

The Times

INVESTORS LINE UP TO SUE RBS OVER RIGHTS ISSUE

Burnt shareholders in Royal Bank of Scotland are in talks with litigation funds with a view to launching a formal 3.3 billion pound ($5.24 billion) fund lawsuit against the bank and its former chief executive, Fred Goodwin, within weeks.

The Telegraph

TORIES DEMAND A ‘BLOOD PRICE’ FOR THE RETURN OF LAWS

British prime minister David Cameron is under pressure to extract a “blood price” from the Liberal Democrats for restoring David Laws to the government in his reshuffle this week.

ECB SHOULD LAUNCH ‘UNLIMITED’ BIND BUYING, SAYS OECD

The ECB should launch an “unlimited” bond buying programme, the secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned.

BRANSON STEPS UP WAR OF WORDS OVER WEST COAST RAIL

Virgin has released details of nine meetings with British ministers where it claims to have voiced concerns about the bid process for the West Coast mainline franchise.

The Guardian

CAMERON OPTS FOR SHAKE-UP ACROSS RANKS

David Cameron is to embark on a major reshuffle of his government at all ranks, from cabinet members to lowly junior ministers.

The Independent

CAMERON BALES OUT OF HEATHROW DECISION

David Cameron is to set up an independent review of Britain’s airports, which could pave the way for him to drop his opposition to a third runway at Heathrow.

CONFIDENCE ‘DRAINING AWAY’ AS UK ORDERS SHRINK

Britain’s manufacturers are enduring the toughest conditions for nearly three years as Europe’s debt crisis plays havoc with the sector and confidence “drains away”, according to a new survey.