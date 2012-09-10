PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 10

The Times
A leading investor in Xstrata has said that it will not support a takeover by Glencore and has called for the miner’s board to hold talks with other bidders.
The Telegraph
HEATHROW EXPANSION ‘NOT GOING TO HAPPEN’
British business minister Vince Cable has said that an expansion of Heathrow airport is “not going to happen” because of the breadth of political opposition to it.
This greatest of all sporting seasons closed with millions hoping the spirit set free by the Olympics and Paralympics can achieve a lasting hold in British life.
The Guardian
Some senior Taliban say they can see no prospect of victory so they are prepared to negotiate - but not with the Karzai government.
The Independent
UK‘S GROWTH PLAN HAS HIT BUFFERS, SAYS INDUSTRY
Britain’s manufacturers are stepping up the pressure on the government to do more to help the economy, saying that current plans have “hit the buffers”.