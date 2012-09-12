FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - BRITISH BUSINESS - SEPT 12
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - BRITISH BUSINESS - SEPT 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Times

UK ARMY PUT ON STRIKE ALERT

British soldiers will be deployed as “strikebreakers” during national walkouts of public sector workers under plans being drawn up by David Cameron.

4G MOBILE NETWORK ‘TO BE DELIVERED BY CHRISTMAS’

Britain’s largest mobile operator Everything Everywhere stole a march on its rivals on Tuesday by pledging to switch on “superfast” 4G data networks in 16 cities by Christmas.

The Telegraph

CLEGG IN GAY MARRIAGE ‘BIGOTS’ ROW

British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg was on Tuesday embroiled in an embarrassing row over homosexual marriage after issuing a statement denouncing opponents of the Coalition’s plans for same-sex unions as “bigots”.

EUROPE PLANS TO TAKE CONTROL OF UK‘S BANKS

Banks in London could be shut down or forced into taxpayer- funded bailouts against the wishes of the British authorities under controversial “banking union” proposals from Brussels.

BURBERRY SHARES FALL 21 PERCENT AFTER PROFIT ALERT

Burberry investors received a wake-up call on Tuesday as the upmarket goods retailer issued a profit warning that knocked more than 20 percent off the company’s value.

The Guardian

iPHONE 5 SMART ENOUGH TO BOOST THE U.S. ECONOMY

The new must-have Apple iPhone could add between a quarter and a half percentage point to the U.S’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to JP Morgan’s chief economist, Michael Feroli.

The Independent

CABLE AND OSBORNE ON A COLLISION COURSE

A row between Vince Cable and George Osborne was brewing on Tuesday over whether a new Government-backed bank should lend money directly to cash-starved small businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.