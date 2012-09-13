PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 13

The Times
A 23-year battle by the families of the Hillsborough disaster victims ended with their complete vindication on Wednesday and a profound apology from the Prime Minister.
PAY ADVISORS ‘OUTLAWED’ FROM MANAGEMENT MEETINGS
The row over executive pay threatened to erupt again after it emerged that Legal & General has banned remuneration consultants from being in the room when it holds sensitive discussions with companies.
The Telegraph
Britain’s BAE Systems is working on an audacious 38 billion euros ($48.98 billion) merger with its rival EADS in a move that will create the world’s second-biggest aerospace and defence company.
Britain has pushed for Brussels’ new banking regulator to supervise all 6,000 euro zone banks in a move that puts London on a collision course with Berlin.
Former HBOS director Peter Cummings has been fined 500,000 pounds ($805,000) and banned for life from working in the City of London.
The Guardian
Barack Obama vowed to hunt down the killers of U.S. ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans in Benghazi.
The Independent
The incoming chairman of Barclays, David Walker, called on regulators to end “unfair” free banking in Britain.