PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 26

The Times
Signs of a renaissance in America’s housing market were hailed on Tuesday as prices saw the strongest annual growth in two years, helping to stoke a revival in consumer confidence.
Diageo is trying to ringfence itself from corruption charges by demanding management control for buying 500 million pounds ($812.73 million) minority stake in Vijay Mallya’s Indian drinks group United Spirits.
The Telegraph
Better-off pensioners should be stripped of their taxpayer-funded benefits because they are difficult to justify at a time of widespread spending cuts, Nick Clegg has said.
The Guardian
Deputy prime minister Nick Clegg will on Wednesday say the Liberal Democrats are willing to impose several more years of spending restraint.
The Independent
Britain’s fragile economy is losing more than 5 billion pounds ($8.13 billion) a year as a result of a growing crisis in social care funding aggravated by the government’s austerity measures.
The chief executive of part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland says it is nearing the point of becoming “recovered”, and will complete a major restructuring by next year.
Former directors of scandal-struck Japanese camera maker Olympus are facing up to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to a $1.7 billion accounting cover-up.