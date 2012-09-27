PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 27

The Times

CAMERON BLAMES RUSSIA AND CHINA FOR ATROCITIES

David Cameron has warned Russia and China that the blood of children dying in Syria will leave a “terrible stain” on their hands unless they end their protection of President Assad’s regime.

PARIS AND BERLIN RAISE STAKES IN BAE DEAL

Attempts to form a European aerospace and defence giant were under threat last night as both Berlin and Paris sought to influence plans for a 30 billion euros ($38.52 billion) supermerger.

The Telegraph

RBS TRADERS BOASTED OF LIBOR ‘CARTEL’

Senior traders at Royal Bank of Scotland boasted about operating a “cartel” that made “amazing” amounts of money by rigging interest rates, it has been disclosed.

UK‘S OSBORNE SHOULD CHANGE DEBT TARGET, SAYS IFS

The British finance minister should rip up his fiscal rulebook and replace his “problematic” debt reduction target, the country’s leading public finance think tank has said.

The Guardian

UK NUCLEAR TRIDENT SYSTEM FACES UNCERTAINTY

The British government’s review of the future of the Trident submarine nuclear missile system is likely to suggest a significant downgrading of the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

The Independent

SPAIN‘S NEW HIGH IN BORROWING COSTS

European stock markets tumbled as rising political tension in Spain revived fears about the state of that key euro zone country’s economy.

CLEGG DESCRIBES PRIDE IN LIB DEMS RECORD

An unapologetic Nick Clegg on Wednesday told the Liberal Democrats they could bounce back to become Britain’s “third party of government”.