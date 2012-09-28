PRESS DIGEST - British business - Sept 28

The Times

SCOTTISHPOWER STAKE FOR SALE AS WINDS BLOW

The Spanish owner of ScottishPower is in talks to bring minority equity partners into the energy supplier as it feels the impact of the economic chill blowing through Madrid.

The Telegraph

FPC THREATENS TO FORCE BANKS INTO RAISING MORE CASH

Regulators are threatening to make banks raise fresh capital to bolster their loss absorbing buffers and put them in a stronger position to lend.

TOYOTA PLANS TO REV UP UK AURIS PRODUCTION

Toyota will ramp up production at its British factory at Burnaston in Derbyshire to meet demand for the Auris but warned the market in Europe would be “stable at best” for the foreseeable future.

The Guardian

AFGHAN SCHOOLS AND CLINICS BUILT BY UK FORCED TO CLOSE

UK spent millions on health and education centres in Afghanistan that Karzai government can’t afford to keep open.

The Independent

GREECE MAY SEEK SPANISH-STYLE RESCUE

Greece could return cap-in-hand to its European partners for a Spanish-style rescue of its ailing banking sector despite receiving billions of euros in bailout loans.